Oregon's graduation rates: How Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Sweet Home and Philomath did

Oregon released its graduation rates for the Class of 2021 on Thursday, Jan. 20, and depending on the district, mid-Willamette Valley high schools hover below and above the statewide average.

At 80.6%, Oregon’s high school graduation rate for the 2020-21 school year turned out to be the second highest in the state’s history, according to a news release from the state's Department of Education.

This is a slight increase from the pre-pandemic rate of 80% in 2019, but a 2% decrease from the 2020 rate of 83%, when grading requirements were loosened so more students could graduate during the pandemic.

Although Oregon typically ranks very low in statewide graduation rates, sitting at third-worst in the country in the most recent comparison in 2019 — behind only Arizona and New Mexico — the state’s rate has been steadily improving. This year’s 80.6% graduation rate is three percentage points above rates achieved four years ago.

Here is the breakdown of the district graduation rates in Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and Philomath:

Corvallis' higher numbers

The Corvallis School District had an overall graduation rate of 88.2%, down from last year’s rate of 90%. Of 560 students, 494 graduated within four years.

“This last school year continued to present unique challenges to our students, including spending a significant portion of the school year in distance learning, and transitioning to in-person learning in the spring,” CSD Superintendent Ryan Noss said in a statement.

“It’s important to keep in mind that despite these challenges, this graduation rate represents a culmination of our students’ 13-year journey to cross the finish line,” he said.

Corvallis High School had a 90.7% graduation rate, slightly higher than Crescent Valley High School, which saw 86.8% of students graduating in four years.

The graduation rate in Corvallis for students navigating poverty and students experiencing homelessness both had sharp decreases from the 2019-20 school year. Additionally, the four-year graduation rate for students with disabilities has remained flat for the past five years, right around 67%.

Albany's performance

Greater Albany Public Schools had a graduation rate just under the state average at 79.9%, which is a decrease from last year’s rate of 87%. Out of 736 students, 588 graduated in four years.

“Any time that we have a student who comes to our school system and doesn’t graduate four years later, we need to do better,” GAPS interim Superintendent Rob Saxton said by phone. “It’s something we need to refocus on and make sure we improve upon going forward.”

West Albany High School had a 93.1% graduation rate, which is significantly higher than South Albany High School’s rate of 81.5%. Albany Options School had a graduation rate of 45.3%, which was down from the 2019-20 rate of 53.3%.

“I do think that there are some COVID-related implications and causation that comes with all that,” Saxton said. “I think our district maintained a very high standard over the course of COVID, and that’s important, but also our standard may have caused some of our students to not graduate in four years.”

Other communities

The Lebanon Community School District had a graduation rate of 77.3%, which is an increase from last year’s rate of 76.7%. Of 286 students, 221 graduated in four years.

The Sweet Home School District had a graduation rate of 82.4%, which is a decrease from last year’s rate of 87.8%. Of 159 students, 131 graduated in four years.

The Philomath School District had a graduation rate of 89.8%, which is a slight increase from last year’s rate of 89.7%. Of 147 students, 132 graduated in four years.

Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said districts spent $24 million over the summer in funds allocated by Gov. Kate Brown and the Legislature to help thousands of high school students earn credits toward graduation.

“Districts are also using funds from the Student Success Act to improve access and opportunities for students who have been historically underserved in the education system,” Gill said in a statement. “Through unprecedented engagement with their communities, every district has its own plan to address student achievement.”

The most significant statewide gains since 2014 were made among special education, American Indian/Alaska Native and Black students.

Detailed information about the graduation rates by district and school is available on the Oregon Department of Education website, www.oregon.gov/ode.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

