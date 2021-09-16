Oregon's COVID-19 wave has crested, but recovery unlikely before holidays

Despite the recent sharp rise in cases, Oregon's overall per capita death rate ranks 46th among the 50 states.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported that as of Thursday, the pandemic has killed 4.66 million people worldwide, including 667,894 in the United States.

COVID-19 trend forecasts from Oregon Health & Science University last month held out the possibility that after dropping through September and October, COVID-19 levels could fall to levels not seen since the very beginning of the pandemic. But the latest forecasts show a later and slower decline. Hospitalizations are projected to be below 200 per day by Thanksgiving. Oregon residents should hope for the best, but prepare for the virus to once again impede holiday cheer.

"We're not fortune tellers," Sidelinger said. "We will probably all be considering celebrating differently. We may shiver a bit out in the cold."

The rebound could slow or stall amid challenges from several factors, including Labor Day holiday weekend socializing, K-12 schools reopening to in-class instruction, the return of college students, and major events such as the Pendleton Round-Up and college football games.

"Every opportunity that brings people together is an opportunity for the disease to spread," Sidelinger said.