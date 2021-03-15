Oregon's 2020 political redistricting: Fuzzy math and absent maps

The Legislature wants up to 90 days after the data arrives to create the maps.

Fagan does not support that timeline. Pushing redistricting into December would be cutting things close. Any hitch and Oregon could still have blank maps right up to the January deadlines for candidates to file for the May primaries. As the state's official election referee, she might have to step in.

House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, filed a petition with the Oregon Supreme Court this week to stop Fagan from drawing her own maps.

Fagan wants the Legislature to draw districts using alternative data to the U.S. Census. The Oregon constitution doesn't explicitly demand redistricting be done with the census numbers.

But it always has used the census, lawmakers say. Doing things differently than how its been done for more than a century would be a surefire way to tangle with federal courts wanting to ensure Oregon was following civil rights and voting rights laws.

While the court sifts through the paperwork, the Legislature is planning/hoping/praying the Oregon Supreme Court will pick its solution. A way to move things along in advance would be to hold the ten required hearings - two in each of the current five congressional districts.