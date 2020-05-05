Oregon won't release info on Albany outbreak due to privacy concerns

The Oregon Health Authority isn’t releasing detailed information about COVID-19 outbreaks such as the one that occurred at National Frozen Foods in Albany due to privacy concerns, said a spokesman with the agency.

The only exception to the rule is coronavirus hotspots at nursing homes.

Releasing information about the number of cases connected to particular businesses and other specific locales would allow individuals to be identified by their coworkers, managers or the public, said Jonathan Modie, public information officer for the OHA's COVID-19 response.

“If you have one or two people or a handful of people who might get sick with symptoms that are very specific, it’s not going to be difficult to know who that is and what they have. That is the big concern here,” Modie added.

Limited information has been available about an outbreak at the National Frozen Foods plant in Albany and a temporary closure of the facility’s production line. A Linn County spokeswoman cited the policy of OHA and declined to release statistics last week.

As of April 28, there were 18 cases of COVID-19 connected to the National Frozen Foods plant in Albany. It was unclear how many of these were employees and how many were family members or acquaintances of workers or others connected to the facility.

Modie said that novel coronavirus pandemic information on nursing home outbreaks was being released to the public because elderly residents are very vulnerable to COVID-19.

At the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon, seven residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and there were 38 cases linked to the facility, according to a state report released Tuesday. Corvallis Manor, a nursing home in Benton County, had 15 cases and three deaths connected to it.