Oregon waiting for 'green light' after halting Johnson & Johnson vaccine

OHA reported Tuesday that 928,874 Oregon residents have been completely inoculated, mostly with the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Another 539,753 people have received their first dose of a two-shot vaccine. The second shots are given three to four weeks after the first.

OHA has estimated that up to 3.2 million Oregonians are 16 and older, the age group currently approved as safe to vaccinate. Several research efforts into a vaccine for children are underway, but none has been given federal approval.

Asked if the pause would fuel vaccine hesitancy among Oregonians, Cieslak said that those predisposed to not be vaccinated will likely latch on to the issue.

"There are some people who are going to decline vaccination regardless," he said. "If they were thinking vaccinations were harmful anyway, this will give them additional fuel."

But the pause was actually a way to show the public that serious reactions, no matter how tiny a percentage, will be investigated. He expects the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be back in use relatively soon. Whatever vaccine is available, he encouraged residents to sign up.

The vaccines are "effective on a disease that has killed a lot of people," he said.