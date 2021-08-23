Oregon tries its hand at do-it-yourself redistricting

The city makes up most of Multnomah County, whose where the population grew by 80,000 people in 10 years — roughly equal to adding everyone in Medford.

Will Portland continue to be chopped up into slices to maintain districts that stretch out further from the center of the city? Republicans point out Portland is just short of the 710,000 mark for its own congressional district — a prospect that would make the GOP more competitive elsewhere.

The biggest scramble will be over the congressional seats. Where to put the sixth seat the state was awarded for its population growth. All five incumbents are running for re-election — who will have to give up what territory to form the new district?

The Cascades are a might tall wall to get over for any change. Bend is a growing Democratic island in a Republican landscape. But unless mapmakers can justify straddling the Cascades, it's likely stuck in the 2nd congressional district, a slam-dunk for the GOP.

The spoiler is that all this mapmaking could end up counting for nothing. Most recent redistricting plans ended up stuck in gridlock in the legislature, with the jumble ending up in the lap of the secretary of state or the courts.