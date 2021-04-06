Oregon to open vaccine eligibility to all on April 19; county risk levels shift

Biden's announcement on Tuesday is the second time a White House directive has changed Oregon's phased vaccine eligibility timeline.

Brown and the OHA had originally set July 1 as the earliest date that a long series of priority groups would be finished and the vaccine could be offered to anyone that wanted a shot.

On March 11, Biden issued a directive that states drop all barriers to eligibility no later than May 1 as a way to speed-up vaccination rates. Oregon condensed the timeline for its eligibility groups to meet the deadline. Brown said it might even be possible for some counties to open eligibility as early as April 26.

The new April 19 deadline will only impact Oregon and a few other states. A majority of states already allow all residents over 16 to be vaccinated and only two — Oregon and Hawaii — had announced plans to lift the final barriers on May 1.

The Biden administration has pushed for ramping up vaccinations, saying at least a third of adults in the nation have received at least one dose of vaccine and three million shots were going into arms every day.

Brown and Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen have said the greatest impediment to widespread inoculation is supply of vaccine.