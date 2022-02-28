 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Oregon to liquor stores: Get rid of Russian vodka

  • Updated
Pennsylvania Russia Ukraine War

A sign in the vodka area of a Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits store reflects the state's decision to withdraw Russian-made products for sale Monday in Harmony, Pa.

 KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission on Monday, Feb. 28 directed operators of the state's independently owned liquor stores to stop selling all Russian manufactured distilled spirits.

Meanwhile, the  Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission has sequestered the remaining supply of Russian spirits in its Portland warehouse.

The following Russian manufactured liquor products below are no longer available for purchase:

  • Russian standard vodka, Gold vodka, standard with 2-shot
  • Beluga Gold Line vodka
  • Hammer + Sickle vodka
  • Beluga Noble vodka and Noble Celebration 
  • Jewel of Russia Classic, Jewel of Russia Ultra and Ultra Black
  • Imperia vodka
  • Mamont vodka
  • ZYR Russian vodka
  • Forty Degrees Russian
  • Green Mark vodka
  • Kutscova Russian vodka
  • Russian Ice vodka
  • St. Petersburg Russian vodka

Across the state, about 5,000 bottles of Russian-made liquor are currently for sale in 281 liquor stores, according to a news release. More than 6,200 bottles remain in the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission warehouse distribution center.

Effective immediately, liquor stores have started removing all bottles of Russian-made liquor from their store shelves, and the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission has stopped fulfilling orders for those products from its warehouse, the news release states.

Customers will not be able to fulfill special orders, the release adds.

“The actions of the Russian Government are not the actions of the Russian people," Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement. "We value our Russian community here in Oregon, and many Russian families are being impacted by this conflict.”

The commission noted that consumers can still find all other brands of vodka, including brands that look Russian but are not purchased from Russian distilleries, for sale in Oregon liquor stores.

“The OLCC understands that there are times when we must respond to a higher calling in the interest of humanity, and this is a but a small step the OLCC and the State of Oregon can take,” Paul Rosenbaum, chair of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, said in a statement.

