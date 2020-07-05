Oregon surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Oregon has surpassed 10,000 cases of COVID-19, according to information released by the Oregon Health Authority on Sunday.
The state added 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the illness, the OHA reported on Sunday, and Oregon now has 10,230 instances of COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.
None of the new cases announced on Sunday was from Linn or Benton counties.
Sunday was the fourth day in a row that the state’s new caseload topped 300.
The OHA announced 303 new cases of the illness on Saturday, 344 on Friday and 375 on Thursday. The latter was the single largest case count the state has experienced during the novel coronavirus pandemic and broke the previous record of 281 set on Wednesday.
Public health officials have said that the recent surge of coronavirus cases is from community spread, and they believe the cause is increased socialization due to a loosening of restrictions related to the pandemic. The rise in cases is not solely attributable to increased testing.
COVID-19 also claimed two more lives in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 215. A 96-year-old woman from Lincoln County and a 70-year-old man from Marion County were the latest deaths due to the pandemic. Both had underlying medical conditions.
The state’s 213th death, an 86-year-old Lincoln City woman whose passing was reported on Saturday, also had underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA. Information on her health background wasn’t available from the state on Saturday.
Linn County remained at 157 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths from the illness, while Benton county stayed at 94 cases and five deaths.
The state has 253,971 negative tests for COVID-19, according to the OHA. State data indicates that 7,038 of those negative results were from Linn County, and 6,242 were from Benton County.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Sunday the United States had roughly 2.84 million cases of COVID-19 and 129,576 deaths from the illness.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
