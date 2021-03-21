Oregon surpasses 1.5 million vaccine jabs

Oregon reported on Sunday that it had surpassed 1.5 million jabs of COVID-19 vaccines in the fight against the disease.
The state also announced 224 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as one new death.
Linn County had 12 new cases while Benton County had eight, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s daily COVID-19 update.
Oregon’s pandemic death toll now stands at 2,363 and the state has had 161,531 instances of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since Feb. 28, 2020.
The death announced by the OHA on Sunday was an 80-year-old Grant County woman with underlying health conditions.
Linn County has had 59 deaths and 3,734 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, while Benton County has had 18 deaths and 2,499 cases.
During the past week, Linn County had two COVID-19 deaths reported, while Benton County had none. Oregon’s pandemic death toll rose by 41 in the past seven days.
Other Oregon counties with cases announced on Sunday included: Baker (1); Clackamas (21); Columbia (6); Coos (6); Deschutes (11); Douglas (8); Grant (3); Jackson (12); Jefferson (1); Josephine (13); Lake (1); Lane (8); Marion (38); Multnomah (28); Polk (4); Union (2); Washington (40); and Yamhill (1).
The OHA added 22,232 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations to the state’s immunization registry on Sunday.
Oregon has now administered 1,509,386 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. As of Sunday, roughly 1.86 million doses of vaccine had been delivered to sites across the state, according to the OHA.
The number of hospitalized patients in Oregon with COVID-19 was 112, and 22 of those were in intensive care units.
A week ago, Oregon had 100 patients hospitalized and 21 people were in ICU beds, according to OHA data.
The United States has had 539,038 COVID-19 deaths and more than 29.6 million cases during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
