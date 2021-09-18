Oregon State students will move in on Sunday

Oregon State Beavers will flock to campus on Sunday for the first day of move-in. OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said there are 4,600 students planning to live on campus this fall, which is more than double from last year.

“We’re seeing a lot of enthusiasm for returning to Oregon State for in person instruction,” Clark said. “The residency is an indication of that.”

Of the 4,600 students, more than 93% have complied with OSU's health protocols and are fully vaccinated.

New students will move in on Sunday, the first day of the multi-day process. Students received an assigned move-in date and time based on their hall assignment to ensure that everyone would have space to transport their things in a manageable way.

New transfer students will move in on Monday and second-year and above students will move in on Tuesday. Classes begin on Wednesday.

Students must either upload proof of vaccination or an exemption request for medical, non-medical and religious reasons. During move-in, there will be walk-up vaccination clinics for students, families and community members at Parker Plaza.