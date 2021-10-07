Oregon State student's documentary featured at Portland Film Fest

“There’s been a Frank fishing that spot on the river for almost 200 years,” the junior Frank said in a follow-up interview. This, he said, highlights just how important the tradition of fishing salmon is to the Nisqually.

This prohibition and enforcement led to often-violent clashes between tribal members and non-Native citizens, as well as numerous confrontations with police. The conflict led to a federal case, United States vs. Washington, in which a federal judge ruled in favor of the tribes in 1974.

Aside from guaranteeing the tribes’ ability to continue fishing at their traditional areas, the ruling also reaffirmed their right to half of the salmon harvest every year — because the number of salmon that was allowed to be fished every year was capped due to the shortage. Commercial fishing operations often fished beyond the amount allowed by law, eating into the amount that the Nisqually could fish.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

That’s just one example in a lifetime of Frank’s activism to secure rights for Native Americans in the Pacific Northwest. His efforts are celebrated by many, including other tribes throughout the Pacific Northwest, as well as conservationists and policymakers across the country.