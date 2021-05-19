 Skip to main content

Oregon State Police identify man killed in Linn County crash on Sunday night
breaking

Oregon State Police identify man killed in Linn County crash on Sunday night

  Updated
The Oregon State Police released the identity of a Eugene man who was killed in a vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in south Linn County over the weekend.

State police say Bradley Letsom, 33, was driving the wrong way on I-5 when his Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208.

Letsom’s Civic, headed north on I-5, was the subject of several complaints regarding poor driving, according to OSP.

As troopers were still responding to the area, the Civic turned around and began driving south in the northbound lanes, according to state police.

The driver of the semi-truck, Surjit Singh, 38, of Live Oak, California, was not injured in the crash.

OSP was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisburg Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

