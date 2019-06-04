Valley lib evacuation
ANDY CRIPE Corvallis Gazette-Times

Oregon State University’s Valley Library was evacuated at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a threatening message was found on a white board in a public area.

OSU officials have determined that the threat is not credible and the public is not in danger. They plan to reopen the library at about 4:30 p.m.

More information will be added to this story later this afternoon.

