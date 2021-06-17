 Skip to main content

Oregon State closed Friday to commemorate Juneteenth

Oregon State University will be closed Friday in recognition of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth acknowledges the end of slavery in the United States in 1865, two years after adoption of the Emancipation Proclamation, and is a longstanding African American holiday honoring Black history, culture, resistance and resilience.

“We as a university are committed to doing everything we can to create an anti-racist community,” said Charlene Alexander, OSU vice president and chief diversity officer. “We encourage all OSU employees and students to observe Juneteenth in support of Black Americans and our commitment to dismantle systematic racism.”

Oregon State's decision aligns with a bill passed by the Oregon Legislature and signed by Gov. Kate Brown this month that recognizes Juneteenth as a paid state holiday beginning next year.

