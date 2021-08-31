Oregon sets record with 43 deaths

Oregon has set a new record for COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

The Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday that 43 deaths have been added to the state’s total, bringing the statewide number to 3,198. In addition, 2,414 new and confirmed coronavirus cases were averaged, continuing a recent trend of caseloads above 2,000.

No information was immediately available on the county of origin for the 43 deaths. Past practice on days with high death tolls has been for the OHA to release the itemized death toll within about 24 hours of the initial release.

Oregon’s previous highs for deaths in a day were 28 on Jan. 16 and 27 on Dec. 19, 2020.

County by county cumulative death totals were updated despite no available information on individual fatalities. Neither Linn County nor Benton County has suffered additional deaths. Linn remains at 83, with Benton at 23.

Both counties announced sizable new caseloads, with Linn at 169 and Benton at 47. Linn’s total was the fourth highest of the day, behind Multnomah (210), Marion (188) and Douglas (178).

