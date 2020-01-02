Corvallis will host the Oregon Senior Games this August, and the sporting event is expected to bring about 500 participating athletes, said Morgan Baker, sales manager for Visit Corvallis.
“We’re not sure of exact numbers, but in the past it’s been close to that,” Baker said.
The Oregon Senior Games are open to athletes who will be 50 or older by Dec. 31, 2020, Baker said. Participants will have a chance to quality for the National Senior Games, which are held every two years.
Swimming, track and field, archery, badminton, bowling and other sports are typically included in the Oregon Senior Games. Sports will be spread out in a variety of different venues in the Corvallis area.
Baker said the event will be important for Corvallis’ economy as hundreds of people will be staying in hotels and other accommodations, eating in local restaurants and shopping in local stores.
The tourism industry in Corvallis often centers on Oregon State University and its schedule, she added. And the Oregon Senior Games are held at a traditional downtime for OSU.
“August is very slow because it’s before campus opens up again. People are traveling for summer vacations, but not necessarily to Corvallis,” Baker said.
Registration for the Oregon Senior Games will open in March 2020 and more information will be released in the near future.
Baker plans to do outreach to recruit local athletes to participate in the games and to recruit volunteers to help organize the event. Prospective volunteers should contact Baker at morgan@visitcorvallis.com.
