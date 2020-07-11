Oregon sees no new coronavirus deaths, 8 new Linn-Benton cases emerge

No known Oregon fatalities were caused by the coronavirus on Friday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Although the total death toll remains at 232, there were 409 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the total case load statewide to 11,851. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case.
The daily toll is the highest the state has had during the pandemic and the first above 400. The Oregon Health Authority provided a disclaimer on the new case load, however, noting that the high number of cases could be attributed to a new reporting system being implemented Thursday. Some of the cases diagnosed Thursday that the system missed were included in Friday's count.
Of those new cases, two are in Linn County and six are in Benton County. Linn now has 174 cases and 10 deaths, while the Benton totals are 112 and six. Counties with the highest total of new cases were Multnomah (99), Marion (61), Washington (55), Umatilla (50) and Clackamas (29)
Multnomah County continues to lead the overall list with 2,824 cases and 72 deaths. Marion is next with 1,831 cases and 53 deaths, followed by Washington (1,815 cases and 20 deaths), Umatilla (987 cases and seven deaths) and Clackamas (955 cases and 29 deaths). No other counties have reached 400 cases.
A total of 18 of Oregon's 36 counties have yet to suffer a COVID-19 death. They are: Baker, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Lake, Sherman, Tillamook, Wallowa and Wheeler.
The over-50 cohort continues to dominate the fatalities, with 227 of the 232 state deaths coming for individuals 50 and other. Females have inccurred 52% of the cases to 48% for men, but men have accounted for 56% of state deaths compared to 44% for women.
The health authority warned against Oregonians hosting mass gatherings such as graduations, birthday parties and weddings as case counts rise. Gatherings common among young adult crowds in particular have been linked to outbreaks, according to OHA.
"While it is difficult not to celebrate these events as we have in the past, COVID-19 is spreading in our communities," the OHA said in a news release, "and people must think hard about altering daily routines that may put people at risk."
