Oregon sees 874 new COVID-19 cases, second highest daily total

Oregon’s COVID-19 case count on Sunday wasn’t a new record, but it would have been just a few days ago, and the figure is part of a continued trend of increased cases for the state and the nation.

The state announced 874 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its second highest daily caseload during the pandemic, and Linn and Benton counties each had five instances of the illness, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon also reported one new death on Sunday, an 82-year-old Washington County man with underlying health conditions.

On Thursday, the OHA reported 805 new cases, obliterating the previous record of 600 set on Oct. 29. On Friday, the state reported 770 new cases and that was followed by a new record of 998 on Saturday.

The state now has 50,448 confirmed and presumptive cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, as well as 730 deaths from COVID-19. The state’s caseload has jumped by 5,019 in the last week, an increase of about 11%.

Linn County has 985 cases, an increase of 105 cases or 10.6% from Sunday, Nov. 1, and 17 deaths.

Benton County has 516 cases, up 51 instances or 11% in the last seven days, and six deaths, according to the OHA.

The United States set a new record of more than 126,400 confirmed cases in a single day on Friday. Nearly 94,000 new cases came on Saturday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.

Total U.S. cases have hit 9.8 million and there have been 236,547 deaths from COVID-19 nationwide.