Oregon sees 409 more COVID cases
Two more Oregonians have died from complications with the coronavirus, the state health authority announced Saturday.

Those who passed were a 76-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman, who both lived in Washington County and died at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Both had underlying medical conditions.

The death toll now sits at 599. Known COVID-19 cases total 36,924 statewide after 409 new conformed and presumptive cases were reported statewide. In the mid-valley, Linn County saw a jump of 14 cases, while Benton County reported two new cases. The Linn County total is now 662 with 14 deaths. Benton County's total is 380 with six deaths.

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (4), Clackamas (32), Columbia (2), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (24), Jefferson (3), Klamath (11), Lane (73), Lincoln (2), Malheur (12), Marion (50), Morrow (2), Multnomah (75), Polk (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Wasco (5), Washington (47) and Yamhill (11).

For more state-provided coronavirus information, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

