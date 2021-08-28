Oregon Sea Grant director will leave for new position with NSF

Shelby Walker, director of Oregon Sea Grant, will leave her current position for a senior leadership position with the National Science Foundation.

Oregon Sea Grant is a marine research, outreach, education and communication program at Oregon State University. She started as a marine scientist there in 2014 after working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NSF.

“It’s been a privilege to be able to lead such an impactful program,” she said. “I’m incredibly proud of everyone’s work within Oregon Sea Grant, and of the great partnerships that we have with our coastal communities.”

Under Walker’s leadership at Oregon Sea Grant, the 50-year-old program funded $5.5 million in research at universities across Oregon, helped create online tour guides to increase coastal tourism, provided professional development opportunities for teachers and much more.

“Under Shelby’s leadership, Oregon Sea Grant’s research and outreach have had a major impact on many marine issues that impact the lives and livelihoods of Oregonians,” said Irem Tumer, Oregon State’s vice president for research. “Her new role is timely given renewed federal investments in science and climate change research, and significant congressional interest in supporting the National Science Foundation.”

In her new position with NSF, Walker will oversee major infrastructure within the Geosciences Directorate, including laboratories, aircraft, a seismic observing system, facilities in the polar regions and the Ocean Observatories Initiative. She starts her new job Sept. 26.

