Oregon reports zero new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

A day after reporting 43 COVID-19 related deaths, no new deaths in Oregon were reported on Sunday by the Oregon Health Authority, as the state’s death toll remained at 2,137.

OHA reported 254 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 150,281.

There were seven new cases reported in Linn County, bringing the total to . Benton County reported three news cases, bringing the total to .

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Coos (11), Crook (3), Deschutes (22), Douglas (17), Harney (5), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (1), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (29) and Yamhill (6).

Vaccinations

The OHA reported that 7,206 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 4,028 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,178 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.