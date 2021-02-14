Oregon reports zero new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

A day after reporting 43 COVID-19 related deaths, no new deaths in Oregon were reported on Sunday by the Oregon Health Authority, as the state’s death toll remained at 2,137.
OHA reported 254 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 150,281.
There were seven new cases reported in Linn County, bringing the total to . Benton County reported three news cases, bringing the total to .
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Coos (11), Crook (3), Deschutes (22), Douglas (17), Harney (5), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (1), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (29) and Yamhill (6).
Vaccinations
The OHA reported that 7,206 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 4,028 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,178 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 677,194 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 213, three fewer than Saturday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.