Oregon reports three more COVID-19 deaths; ZIP code data shows slight increases for mid-valley

Oregon reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 151.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 49 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of illnesses in the state to 4,086.

None of the new deaths or cases was from Linn or Benton counties.

Oregon’s weekly report, issued on Wednesday, indicates that the recovery rate for COVID-19 now stands at 76 percent for those who were diagnosed before mid-April and have not succumbed to their illness. About 8.5 percent of individuals in that group of 1,900 people have not recovered while data is not yet available for 15.5 percent of cases.

People are considered recovered if they have three days with no symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.

The average recovery time for people with symptoms is 21 days. The average recovery time for those who were hospitalized is 24 days, according to OHA data.

The state report issued Wednesday also includes ZIP code data that indicates coronavirus hotspots. But the figures showed only slight increases from two weeks ago.

The 97322 ZIP code in the Albany area had 39 cases, while the 97321 Albany area ZIP code had 31 cases.

The Corvallis and Adair Village area has 38 cases of COVID-19 in ZIP code 97330. ZIP codes 97331 and 97333 in the Corvallis area were each listed as having 1-9 cases on the state report.

The Lebanon area, ZIP code 97355, had 37 cases.

The ZIP codes for Brownsville (97327), Halsey (97348), Jefferson (97352), Philomath (97370), Scio (97374), Sweet Home (97386) and Tangent (97389) were all listed as having 1-9 cases each.