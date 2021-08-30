Oregon reports new Linn County COVID-19 death

The Oregon Health Authority reported 5,545 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases over the weekend and 40 COVID-related deaths. One of those deaths was an 80-year-old woman from Linn County who died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Aug. 27 after testing positive on Aug. 10.

Monday’s report showed 2,493 new cases on Friday, 1,864 cases on Saturday and 1,188 cases on Sunday. These numbers bring the state’s pandemic case total to 273,896.

Linn County reported 248 new cases over the weekend, bringing the case total to 8,267. Benton County reported 62 new cases, bringing the case total to 4,099.

Linn County's death total is 83, and Benton County's death total is 23.

The OHA reported 1,120 hospitalized patients, with 316 patients in ICU beds. Throughout the state, there are 39 available adult ICU beds out of 671, or 6%. There are 314 available non-adult ICU beds out of 4,240, or 7%.

Here are some other COVID-19 statistics from over the weekend:

Deaths: With the 40 added deaths from Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the state’s death toll is now at 3,155. The woman from Linn County was the only local death.