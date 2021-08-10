Oregon reports more than 2,300 COVID-19 cases as numbers climb

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,329 new and presumptive instances of the illness on Tuesday, as well as nine new deaths.
The tally includes cases from the weekend in some counties, according to the agency.
The OHA recorded more than 3,000 cases from the weekend in its daily update from Monday.
The mid-Willamette Valley had nearly 100 cases in Tuesday's update.
Linn County reported 81 cases while Benton County logged 17. Linn County has recorded 82 COVID-19 deaths and 6,720 cases of the illness during the pandemic.
The total number of reported cases in Benton County is up to 3,657, with 22 deaths.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
The state has had 232,436 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, according to OHA data.
Here is a look at more news from the OHA and federal reports:
Deaths: The OHA recorded nine new COVID-19 associated deaths with four of those deaths occurring in Marion County. The total number of deaths in the state during the pandemic is 2,912.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations across the state are up to 635 which is 60 more than Monday, according to the OHA. In a press release, Director of Oregon Public Health Authority Patrick Allen said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has surpassed the previous pandemic high from November. There are also 164 patients in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 16 from Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 5,300 new doses of vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The OHA reports that the seven-day running average is 5,345 doses per day. More than 2.5 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine and a little more than 2.3 million have completed the vaccination series in the state.
National Numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logged 92,631 new cases for the United States on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 35.9 million There were 449 new deaths reported, and the national total is 615,778.