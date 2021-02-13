Oregon reports 43 new COVID deaths Saturday, 5th highest since start of pandemic

Oregon reported 43 new coronavirus deaths Saturday, the fifth highest single-day count since the start of the pandemic, including two in Benton County and one in Linn County.

The state also added 474 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 150,034 according to the Oregon Health Authority. The death toll in the state now stands at 2,137.

The Benton County deaths involved a 79-year-old Benton County man with underlying health conditions who died Jan. 4 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and a 61-year-old woman with underlying conditions who died Jan. 14 at her residence. The Linn County deaths was an 85-year-old Linn County man who died Jan. 18 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Officials are still working to confirm the presence of underlying conditions.

The OHA also released details on the 38 deaths in Friday's report. Two of the fatalities were from Linn County, a 95-year-old man who died Jan 20 at his residence and an 85-year-old woman who died Dec. 7 at her residence.