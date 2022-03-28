Oregon reports 39 COVID-related deaths over weekend

There were 39 new COVID-19-related deaths and 541 new cases reported for the three-day period between Friday and Sunday, according to Oregon Health Authority on Monday, March 28.

The state’s death toll stands at 7,074 and total cases has reached 703,132 since the pandemic began. No new local deaths were reported Monday.

Linn County on Monday added 14 new virus cases for a total of 26,362. Benton County added 23 new cases, bringing its total to 15,046. The COVID-19-related death toll stands at 249 in Linn County and 66 in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Monday, there were 118 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 15 fewer than the day prior. Nineteen patients are occupying intensive care unit beds, three more than the day prior. Thirteen patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

Of 672 adult ICU beds in the state, 140 are unoccupied, a 21% availability rate; and 444 of 4,251 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 10% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day or lengths of hospital stays.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has 25 adult ICU beds available (25%) and 67 adult non-ICU beds available (9%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 539 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Sunday. More than 3.17 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.88 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 2,046 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 27,775 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 79.7 million. There were 690 new deaths recorded, bringing the country’s death total to 974,569, according to the CDC.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.