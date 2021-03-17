Oregon reports 239 new COVID cases; Linn County death confirmed

Oregon recorded 239 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including five in Benton County and six in Linn, raising the state’s cumulative total to 160,259, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Wednesday.

OHA also announced three new fatalities, none in the mid-valley, to bring Oregon’s death toll from the pandemic to 2,349.

In addition, the agency released details on the 22 deaths announced on Tuesday, including confirmation that one of those fatalities was a Linn County resident. The 40-year-old man died March 10 at his residence. It was not yet known whether he had any underlying health conditions.

OHA does not release the names of people who die with COVID-19, citing concerns about patient privacy.

None of the other fatalities reported Tuesday and Wednesday were mid-valley residents.

Benton County has recorded a cumulative total of 2,455 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic. Linn County has had 3,686 cases and 58 deaths.

Vaccinations