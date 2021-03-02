Oregon politics: March arrives with virus, voting and political turmoil

Oregon is one of only four states that require more than a majority of lawmakers to be present to constitute a quorum. Oregon requires two-thirds of lawmakers which two-thirds of members must be present to do any business. That's 20 out of 30 senators. Democrats hold 18 seats.

“We cannot normalize the behavior of people walking off the job,” House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said during a press call on Monday. “It was bad in 2019 when this happened. It was bad in 2020. It’s deplorable that it’s happening now, again, in the middle of a crisis."

Republicans made the surprise move without telling Senate Democrats or the House Republican caucus. In a letter to Gov. Kate Brown, the 11 Republicans said they were absent to protest her extension of an emergency order that allows her to decide if businesses and schools are open or closed.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Currently, the only weapon that Democratic leaders have is minor financial fines and withholding per diems for expenses. A resolution to change the constitution to make a majority the minimum for a quorum has been introduced this session. Even if it won legislative approval, the change in the constitution would have to be referred to voters. The earliest the change could go into effect would be 2022.