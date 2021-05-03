Oregon politics: After 100 days, time crunch looms larger in the Capitol

It's a new month, but the same headaches for Oregon's Legislature.

The 2021 session of the Legislature hit the 100-day mark on Thursday. The constitution gives the House and Senate 160 days in even-numbered years to initiate, bloviate and legislate before being forced to gavel the session closed.

When lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Monday morning, they had just just 56 days left — no matter what. The Oregon constitution requires the Legislature to shut down by June 28.

In legislative parlance, the House and Senate must "Sine Die" — a Latin word twist that roughly translates to adjourn without a future date to meet in 2021.

The clock was started on Jan. 19 and doesn't stop for nights, weekends, holidays, COVID-19 shutdowns, Senate walk-outs or House slow-downs.

And when it is over, it's over. All bills left are dead. Ideas can come back the next session, but have to start over again.

Third witching hour

The Legislature has its own automatic Spring cleaning with four "witching hours" during the session that kill off bills stalled in committees. House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, estimated early in the session that up to 4,000 bills and resolutions were introduced.