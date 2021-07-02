Oregon passed more than a dozen police reform bills

During their recently concluded session, Oregon lawmakers continued to build on the measures they passed a year ago to overhaul policing practices.

They passed more than a dozen bills, adding to what they did during a June 2020 special session Gov. Kate Brown called after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. His murder by a now-former police officer triggered nationwide protests about police conduct toward racial and ethnic minorities.

Brown has signed several of the bills, and a few have taken effect already. She is expected to sign all of them.

Most of the bills originated from a subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee focused on police.

The leader of the panel and the full committee is Rep. Janelle Bynum, a Democrat from Clackamas and a Black businesswoman who had an encounter with police in 2018 when someone reported her as a "suspicious person" while she was canvassing her district.

"We heard Oregonians when they said that the power of policing comes from community. This session, the community rebuilt policing," she said in a statement.