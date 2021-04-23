Oregon new virus case load passes 1,000

The new coronavirus cases count in Oregon has passed the 1,000 mark for the first time since January.

The count, according to Friday’s Oregon Health Authority report, was at 1,020, the highest since January 16, when it was at 1,116. The count was at 989 on Wednesday and 993 on Thursday.

The new cases bring Oregon’s total to 179,120. Benton County added eight new cases and stands at 2,811 overall, with 19 deaths. Linn County, which added 23 new cases, is at 4,211 with 64 deaths.

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (10), Clackamas (58), Clatsop (7), Columbia (13), Coos (6), Crook (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (103), Douglas (9), Grant (5), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (63), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (103), Lane (82), Lincoln (5), Malheur (3), Marion (120), Morrow (1), Multnomah (198), Polk (15), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (102) and Yamhill (18).

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.