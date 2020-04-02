Oregon, mid-Willamette Valley see sharp job losses again due to coronavirus

Nearly 9% of Oregon’s workforce has filed for unemployment in a two-week period due to the novel coronavirus, and the mid-Willamette Valley has seen sharp job losses, as well, according to an expert with the Oregon Employment Department.

State data released on Thursday shows that 92,700 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were received the week of March 22, which represented a new and unfortunate record.

That was a 21% increase over the previous record set during the week starting March 15.

By comparison, the Oregon Employment Department received 4,900 initial claim filings during the week starting March 8.

Patrick O’Connor, a regional economist with the agency, wondered whether unemployment filings would taper off after the initial wave of business closures in Oregon starting in mid-March.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, processed weekly unemployment claims have increased about tenfold due to the novel coronavirus, according to Oregon Employment Department figures.

County-by-county total unemployment filings aren’t available, however, and those would paint an even worse picture of the local economy, O’Connor acknowledged.

“Only 40 percent of the initial claims filed over the last two weeks have been processed at this point. We don’t see the county level data until those claims have been processed,” he said.

Still, the staggering number of claims received by the agency gives the processing rate a bit of perspective, O’Connor said.

Linn County had 1,218 claims processed during the week of March 22, up from 517 the week prior.