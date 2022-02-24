Oregon: Mask mandate ends March 19

Oregon will end masking in March 19.
The state Health Authority announced Thursday, Feb. 24 it will lift mask requirements for public indoor spaces and schools because the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses has declined by almost half since January.
The health authority on Feb. 7 extended a temporary rule requiring businesses to enforce indoor masking until hospitalizations statewide drop to 400 or fewer, which was the number hospitalized before the omicron surge.
State officials believed the state would reach that benchmark by March's end and announced on Feb. 11 that mandated masking was set to end no later than March 31. Less than a week later, by Feb. 17, it was announced masks could come off as soon as March 20.
There were 579 hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, Feb. 23, a 48% decrease in hospitalizations from peak in January, according to a news release.
“We are able to take this important step, earlier than anticipated, because of the collective diligence and the shared sacrifice that people in Oregon have demonstrated in getting vaccinated, wearing masks and limiting their gatherings,” state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said in the release.
Benton County officials are considering whether to extend mask mandates even as the state rule is set to end.
County commissioners will take the state’s decision in mind when it discusses masks at its next meeting, March 1. The board also is waiting on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in a statement said masks add "an important layer of protection."
“Though we as a board look forward to enjoying a period with low community transmission, we think that our community members should proceed with care,” the statement reads.
Linn County will lift its recommendation that people mask indoors when OHA does.
“We follow OHA. We have from the beginning, and we will continue to do so,” Linn County Health Services Administrator Todd Noble said.
Infections are down in the mid-valley after the virus’ omicron variant tore through Linn County. According to state data, bout one in five in the county have had COVID-19 since 2020.
Everyone has had it, Noble said, “and Oregonians, by and large, have stepped up and gotten vaccinated. At this stage in the game, numbers are just down.”
Many Albany schools will make masks optional, following the state and county on March 19 according to a statement from Greater Albany Public Schools.
But some Albany schools are in Benton County. The district awaits guidance from Benton County before it ends mask requirements at its three North Albany schools on the other side of the county line.
"Linn County has made it clear that on March 19 they will allow us to move to masks being optional in our schools, and we are hopeful our schools can coexist under a consistent set of rules in both Linn and Benton counties," district spokeswoman Michelle Steinhebel said by email.
Corvallis schools will await updated best practices guidelines from state Department of Education and OHA. A guiding document known as Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework updates with rule changes and state advice to school districts as recommendations shift.
“We are anticipating an update to the framework early next week. Keeping our schools open and students in our classrooms will remain the priority in any decision,” Corvallis School District spokeswoman Kelly Locey said in an email.
Monday will mark the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Oregon, reported Oregon Capital Bureau. State health officials have noted six waves of infection in Oregon throughout the 24 months, according to OCB.
Oregon is one of just four states mandating that people wear masks inside and has enforced masking — except for a brief period last summer — since 2020, around the start of the pandemic.
The state had the second-lowest number of cases per 100,000 people reported to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, after Hawaii.
Mid-Valley Media reporter Joanna Mann contributed schools reporting to this story.