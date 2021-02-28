Oregon marks first anniversary of coronavirus; state closing in on millionth jab

Sunday marked the anniversary of the first recorded instance of COVID-19 in Oregon, and the state’s top health official reported that pandemic precautions have limited the death toll from the disease, and that Oregon was closing in on its millionth dose of vaccine administered to combat the illness.

“Twelve grim months later, nothing is the same,” said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, in an open letter to Oregonians.

“The pandemic has claimed more than half a million lives in the United States. More than 2,200 Oregonians have died with the coronavirus. All of us have felt their loss,” Allen continued.

“All of us have seen our lives altered: a beloved grandparent’s wave through the glass of a nursing home window. The empty storefront of a bedrock local business. Birthdays, graduations and anniversaries awkwardly celebrated on a screen instead of in-person. Frustration as parents struggle to help kids in school while trying to meet work demands,” he wrote.

But Allen added that Oregonians should keep in mind the number 4,000. That’s the estimated number of lives the state has saved due to residents wearing masks and taking social distancing measures, Allen said. He noted that eight in 10 Oregonians continue to observe lifesaving pandemic precautions.