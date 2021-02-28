Oregon marks first anniversary of coronavirus; state closing in on millionth jab

Sunday marked the anniversary of the first recorded instance of COVID-19 in Oregon, and the state’s top health official reported that pandemic precautions have limited the death toll from the disease, and that Oregon was closing in on its millionth dose of vaccine administered to combat the illness.
“Twelve grim months later, nothing is the same,” said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, in an open letter to Oregonians.
“The pandemic has claimed more than half a million lives in the United States. More than 2,200 Oregonians have died with the coronavirus. All of us have felt their loss,” Allen continued.
“All of us have seen our lives altered: a beloved grandparent’s wave through the glass of a nursing home window. The empty storefront of a bedrock local business. Birthdays, graduations and anniversaries awkwardly celebrated on a screen instead of in-person. Frustration as parents struggle to help kids in school while trying to meet work demands,” he wrote.
But Allen added that Oregonians should keep in mind the number 4,000. That’s the estimated number of lives the state has saved due to residents wearing masks and taking social distancing measures, Allen said. He noted that eight in 10 Oregonians continue to observe lifesaving pandemic precautions.
Allen stressed that Oregon has fully vaccinated one in 12 adults, ranking it 16th in the nation for the percent of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Sunday, the state had administered 973,022 doses of novel coronavirus vaccines. More than 29,300 jabs were added to the state’s registry on Sunday.
“But the pandemic isn’t over. More contagious and more dangerous variants of the virus are taking hold. We are in a race to vaccinate as many people as possible, as soon as we can,” Allen wrote.
“We’re tired. But we can’t give up,” he added.
Allen asked Oregonians to continue wearing masks, limiting social gatherings and maintaining distancing measures. He urged residents to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible and as soon as an appointment is available.
“We need enough Oregonians to get immunized, so all of us are protected,” Allen wrote.
The Oregon Health Authority also announced on Sunday that there were 292 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, but Oregon’s death toll remained unchanged at 2,208.
Seven of the new cases were in Benton County and four were in Linn County.
Since the start of the pandemic, Oregon has seen 155,597 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Linn County has had 3,590 new cases and 56 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020 while Benton County has had 2,344 cases and 16 deaths during the pandemic.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon was 134, with 26 in intensive care unit beds, according to OHA data.
A week ago, the state had 166 patients hospitalized with the illness, and 44 of those were in ICUs.
Other Oregon counties with cases reported on Sunday were: Baker (1); Clackamas (26); Columbia (4); Coos (10); Curry (3); Deschutes (6); Douglas (11); Grant (1); Hood River (1); Jackson (21); Jefferson (3); Josephine (3); Klamath (2); Lake (1); Lane (36); Lincoln (1); Malheur (1); Marion (52); Morrow (2); Multnomah (25); Polk (11); Umatilla (8); Washington (42); and Yamhill (10).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
The United States has had nearly 28.4 million COVID-19 cases and 510,777 deaths from the disease, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Sunday afternoon.
