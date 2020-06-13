Oregon loses another life to COVID-19, Linn cases rise by 1
The Oregon Health Authority reported another COVID-19 death in the state Saturday, along with one new Linn County case.

The death toll statewide has now risen to 174, following the passing of an 87-year-old man with underlying health conditions in Umatilla County on Thursday at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.

According to the OHA, Linn County's new case is one of 158 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 discovered between Friday and midnight Saturday. Oregon is now grappling with 5,535 active cases, of which Linn-Benton has 187.

For more information on COVID-19 infections statewide, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

