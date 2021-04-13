Oregon Legislature lurches into second half of 2021 session

Republicans have called for reopening the Capitol, citing Democrats' lengthy agenda and now extended floor debates as evidence that the infection danger is either over-hyped or Kotek in particular is putting politics before lawmakers' health.

Democrats have countered that it is Republicans who are causing undue exposure to infection by insisting on so much dead time in the building while bills are read.

The House has twice shut down for short periods amid reports of a positive test but has not reported the person infected as a House member.

Gov. Kate Brown stepped in to order a special vaccination clinic on April 7 for any as-yet unvaccinated lawmakers, who qualified as "essential workers" as of March 31. They received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the same one Brown was vaccinated with last month.

While the fight in the House has hogged the political spotlight, the Senate has remained mostly collegial, keeping its usual hours and pace. That hasn't always sat well with the most bitter opponents of the Democratic agenda.

When GOP senators vehemently opposed a bill to ban concealed weapons in state buildings late last month, Democrats passed it 16-7 with no Republicans voting yes.