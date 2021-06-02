Oregon Legislature ending session with a flurry of activity

The new gun law goes into effect 91 days after adjournment. If the signatures are collected by the 90-day deadline, the law would go on hold until the vote in November 2022.

Nearman faces criminal charges in Marion County for allegedly allowing protestors into the Capitol during a special session in December. It took state police in riot gear to expel the group.

Despite the looming deadline to head for the exits, the House and Senate stuck to some of their daily traditions that chew up time.

There were the symbolic actions that serve as political litmus tests or to tout a favorite topic.

The House passed Senate Joint Memorial 4, calling on Congress to act on reparations for descendants of slaves. It passed on a party-line vote of 35-23, with Democrats in favor and Republicans against.

Both chambers each day set aside time for "courtesies," or positive remarks. They are followed by "remonstrances," a term dating to the 13th century that the Oxford English Dictionary defines as "a forcefully reproachful protest."

Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, rose during courtesies to note "National Potato Day," reminding his colleagues that "much of the state's crop is grown in my very own district."