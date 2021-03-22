Oregon House will shut down up to two weeks after COVID-19 case

Kotek's abrupt adjournment of the session on Monday at first seemed to be out of frustration over House Republicans requiring each bill be read in full prior to debate and a vote.

At the beginning of the press call, Kotek emphasized her frustration with Drazan and leaders of the Republican caucus. The GOP caucus has not waived the usual courtesy of having bills read by title only. By requiring the full bill to be read, the pace of action has slowed to a crawl.

Kotek said using the bill reading requirement was not unprecedented, but it was rarely used so early in a session.

Republicans are "not interested in being part of the process," Kotek said.

The delay could make getting through budget and other key bills difficult to do with 98 days left in the session.

Drazan has said the slowdown is an attempt to get Kotek to jettison legislation other than bills dealing with the budget, COVID-19 and wildfire relief.

"Here in Oregon, the House is running a crushing number of committees and pushing controversial legislation," Drazan said in a statement earlier Monday.