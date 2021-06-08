Oregon House panel to investigate Capitol breach

But Rep. Noble, a Republican from McMinnville who is co-leader of the conduct committee, said the special committee was the better alternative right now.

"Today we are faced with a process that would take up to a year or more" if it were left to the conduct committee, he said.

The Committee on Conduct earlier this year recommended the expulsion of then-Rep. Diego Hernandez after members concluded he committed 18 violations of the rule against creating a hostile work environment through sexual harassment. Hernandez, a three-term Democrat from Portland, resigned his seat before the full House voted on the recommendation.

Three representatives in other states have been expelled in recent years after accusations of sexual harassment. They are Luke Simons in North Dakota on March 4, and Steve Lebsock of Colorado and Don Shooter of Arizona, both in 2018.

Nearman mused during a June 7 interview with a Portland radio talk-show host that his name might someday end up as the answer to a question on the television game show "Jeopardy!" He also acknowledged his aiding of the protesters, but said Oregon State Police and Salem police failed to keep them out of the Capitol. Police eventually ejected protesters from the vestibule and blocked a second attempt by them to breach the double doors at the west entrance. Several people were arrested, some of them for assaulting news reporters and photographers outside the Capitol.