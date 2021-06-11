Oregon House expels Rep. Nearman for role in Capitol breach

"It is impossible to overstate the reason we are here tonight," Rep. Paul Holvey, a Democrat from Eugene, said in presenting the resolution. He led the special committee, equally divided between Democrats and Republicans, that recommended Nearman's expulsion.

The Capitol has been closed to the public since March 18, 2020, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Votes of the full House and Senate have been taken in person, but committee meetings have been conducted virtually.

Nearman response

Earlier Thursday, when the special committee met for about two hours, Nearman read a statement but said he would decline to answer questions based on his lawyer's advice. He faces two criminal charges in Marion County Circuit Court that are unaffected by the House vote.

"I know you have all made your decision. This has not been a fair process," he said.

He instead laid blame on Kotek, Senate President Peter Courtney, and the six members of the special committee, among others for the Capitol closure.

"The easy thing is to expel me," he said. "I suspect that is what you are going to do. But to be clear, I am going to be expelled for letting the public into the public's building."