Oregon has 1,000-plus cases again; Benton woman dies
Incoming Oregon State University students and their parents line up in their cars at the start of the move-in process in September. 

Oregon recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, while one of the state's seven latest fatalities was a Benton County woman.

The Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that there are 1,076 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, slightly less than the record 1,122 new cases reported Thursday.

The 1,076 cases brings Oregon’s total to 54,937, an increase of more than 10,000 since the first of the month.

The Benton County death was an 84-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 30 and died Nov. 11 at her residence. The person, who has not been publicly identified, had underlying medical conditions. She was the seventh COVID-related death in Benton County.

The other six deaths were an 82-year-old Marion County woman, a 77-year-old Multnomah County woman, a 38-year-old Marion County man, an 80-year-old Multnomah County man, an 87-year-old Jackson County man and an 80-year-old Jackson County man. All but the 38-year-old in Marion had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon now has 753 deaths, but the state’s death rate is just 1.37%, far below the 3.9% it had in May.

Benton also recorded 18 new cases, one of its highest totals since Oregon State University move-in in late September. The county now has 585 total cases. Linn County reported 15 new cases, bringing its total to 1,054, with 17 deaths.

The other new confirmed and presumptive cases are in the following counties, which are listed alphabetcially: Baker (6), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (26), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (15), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (4), Lane (77), Lincoln (2), Malheur (39), Marion (123), Morrow (3), Multnomah (247), Polk (14), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (40), Union (10), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (148), and Yamhill (31).

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case.

