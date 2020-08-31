Oregon governor unveils unified law enforcement plan for Portland's violence

After three months of Portland attempting to go it alone on the handling of nightly violence, Gov. Kate Brown on Sunday released a master plan that involves city, county state and federal resources.
The goal is to stem violence while protecting free speech.
"We all must come together — elected officials, community leaders, all of us — to stop the cycle of violence," Brown said. "But this is only the first step. Real change will come from the hard work to achieve racial justice. And it starts with all of us listening to each other and working together."
The governor's unified law enforcement plan comes one day after a clash with right-wing and left-wing protesters ended with one man dead. Initial reports indicated the man may have been connected to Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group that has staged violent protests in Portland for years.
State Police troopers will continue their standard practice of wearing body cameras to allow for the documentation of their activities, Brown said Sunday. Portland Police do not employ body cameras.
• Brown is asking the Clackamas and Washington County sheriff's offices and the city of Gresham Police Department to support Portland Police with personnel and resources to keep the peace and to protect free speech.
• Oregon State Police have offered more than two dozen body cameras and associated evidence management to the Portland Police Bureau, and the bureau will evaluate their use, Brown said. The city of Portland has agreed to indemnify Clackamas and Washington counties and the city of Gresham for law enforcement assistance. In addition, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will seek financial resources to reimburse these jurisdictions for their support.
• U.S. Attorney Billy Williams and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will commit additional resources for investigation of criminal activity. The size and nature of those resources were not announced on Sunday.
Brown said she also will convene a community forum, including Wheeler, and invite Black protest organizers and community leaders to discuss racial justice and police reform in Portland. The group will create a venue for all community voices to come together, listen to each other, and co-create a just and peaceful future, Brown wrote.
The city was rocked on Sunday when a caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump — many of them armed — clashed with protesters on the city's highways and streets, and later downtown. One man was shot that evening downtown. Media reports the man was wearing a Patriot Prayer hat, was visibly armed with paint ball guns and a knife, and wore other tactical gear. Joey Gibson, the founder of Patriot Prayer, identified the victim as Aaron “Jay” Danielson.
President Trump repeatedly called out Portland's nights of violence at the Republican National Convention and has subsequently tweeted about the violence here. On Sunday, he threatened to return federal troops to Portland.
Federal law enforcement stationed in Portland in July significantly increased the levels of violence on the street. Gov. Brown subsequently brokered a deal to get the federal authorities out of town.
"The right-wing group Patriot Prayer and self-proclaimed militia members drove into downtown Portland last night, armed and looking for a fight," Brown wrote on Sunday. "Every Oregonian has the right to freely express their views without fear of deadly violence. I will not allow Patriot Prayer and armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets.
"Time and again, from Charlottesville to Kenosha to Portland, we have seen the tragic outcome when armed right-wing vigilantes take matters into their own hands. Gun violence is never, ever the answer."
Recall effort fails
The Oregon Republican Party announced Monday afternoon that it had fallen short of the minimum required signatures on petitions to put a recall of Gov. Brown before voters.
“To our great disappointment, the 'Stop The Abuse — Recall Kate Brown' campaign has fallen 2,796 signatures or less than 1% short of the minimum number of 280,050 signatures required to qualify to put a recall of the Governor on the ballot this fall,” said state Republican Party Chairman Bill Currier in a statement.
In a Facebook Live stream with recall supporters, Currier called the outcome "gut-wrenching."
Currier said the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown's emergency declaration and orders limiting gathering sizes and requiring social distancing, along with issues, caused the drive to come up short. After a final count by the state party, Currier decided the petitions could not be submitted.
“Under state law, prior to the submission of any petition signatures, I, as chief petitioner, must first attest to having the minimum number of qualified signatures," Currier said. "Therefore, the signatures cannot be submitted."
Secretary of State Bev Clarno confirmed that her office had been told the recall petitions would not be submitted by Monday's 5 p.m. deadline.
"The petitioners do not plan to submit signatures today, meaning the recall will not take place," said Laura Fosmire, Clarno's spokesperson.
It is the second time in two years that a Republican effort to recall Brown has failed to file recall petitions. In 2019, two efforts to recall Brown — including one by the state Republican party — collected signatures, but did not submit them.
