Oregon drops degree requirement for substitute teachers

In the Banks School District, which has about 1,050 students in rural Washington County, middle school principal Darla Waite-Larkin said she submits to a third-party contractor called Education Staffing Solutions, for around 10 positions each day, some of which are unfilled staff positions. She said before the pandemic, the district traditionally has been able to fill positions open for hire and therefore not rely on substitutes as the pandemic hinders in-person learning.

"It is a last-minute fix, and there isn't much time to prepare for a quality lesson. We have also had to combine classes and change the lesson plan for the day to provide a lesson for students who might be in different content classes or at a different place in the curriculum," Waite-Larkin said.

"We have heard from a few of the substitutes that we have used in the past, that they are not interested in coming into the schools this year due to concern about the virus. I think this is the same for bus drivers and other positions. Most schools in the state are in the same predicament that we are," she added.

The minimum pay rate for licensed substitute teachers, according to state law, is about $195 per day, but it can vary by district.