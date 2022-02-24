Oregon COVID deaths spike, another in Linn County

Oregon saw a spike in deaths from COVID-19-related illness and one new death in Linn County was reported Thursday, Feb. 17, even as new cases and hospitalizations trended downward and more beds were available in hospital intensive care units.

Oregon Health Authority officials announced 58 deaths on Thursday, 23 more than the day before. That brings the state's total death toll to 6,578 since the coronavirus pandemic began. There were 856 new confirmed and presumptive cases, increasing the state's total to 691,337.

Oregon's rolling, seven-day average of new cases sunk to 1,006, while daily new case reports have been well under 1,000. This compares to more than 8,000 daily at the peak surge of the virus’ omicron variant.

Linn County reported 32 new cases, making its total so far 25,832. Twenty-eight new cases in Benton County bring its total to 14,705. With the newly reported deaths, the total COVID-19 deaths stands at 230 in Linn County and 61 in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, 528 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 51 fewer than the prior report. One hundred and five are in ICU beds. OHA reported 53 were on ventilators.

Overall, there's an 14% availability rate for ICU beds. Meanwhile, 350 of 4,284 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied — an 8% availability rate. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

Thirty-eight adult ICU beds were available in the region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties (9%) and 23 adult non-ICU beds available (3%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 5,482 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 23. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 4,502 doses per day.

About 22%, or one in five people, are fully vaccinated in cases reported to the state. Coronavirus infection rates are four times higher in unvaccinated people than people who are fully vaccinated, according to OHA data.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 77,458 new, confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 78.5 million.

There were 2,800 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 939,654, according to the CDC.