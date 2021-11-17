Oregon COVID-19 update adds 3 Linn-Benton deaths

Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, Nov. 17, released details regarding three mid-valley COVID-19-related deaths, two from August and one from September.

The deaths included an 82-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 7 at home. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Also reported was a 66-year-old man with underlying conditions from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 1 at home. And a 51-year-old man from Linn County tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 31 at home. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Linn County logged 41 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases. Its cumulative number of cases is 14,188. Benton County recorded 17 new instances of the virus, bringing its running number to 5,972.

The state as a whole logged 996 new cases, according to OHA. This makes the cumulative number of cases 381,842. There were also 19 new deaths reported, increasing the number of deaths statewide to 4,873.

High COVID-19 test positivity rate scrutinized

On Tuesday, OHA noted a 14% positivity rate for COVID-19 test results. However, epidemiologists have not found a corresponding increase in coronavirus cases that would be expected with such a high rate.

“OHA epidemiologists do not see other indications that today’s reported high positivity rate is evidence of an impending surge, such as similar increases in hospitalizations,” an agency news release said. “However, health officials will continue to investigate today’s numbers.”

OHA said it is reviewing whether technical issues over the weekend, including problems with a server that caused a backlog of electronic laboratory reports waiting to be processed, played a role in the high positivity rate. The investigation results are pending.

Hospitalizations: According to OHA, there are 427 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon. There are 100 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds. Sixty-six adult ICU beds are available, a 10% availability. There are 246 available adult non-ICU beds, which is a 6% availability.

The six-county region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 6% of its adult ICU beds available and 4% of its adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 19,997 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 17,241 doses per day. According to Wednesday’s report, 2.88 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 2.63 million people have completed a vaccine series.

National numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported 96,194 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is more than 47 million. The CDC reported 1,479 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 762,994.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

