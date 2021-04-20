Oregon COVID-19 infections rise but not all county risk levels go up

COVID-19 infections are rising in Oregon, putting two-thirds of all counties, including Linn County, into what is for now the highest possible level of restrictions, Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday.

Linn County was one of 11 counties granted special waivers under Brown to keep from going into the most severe risk level and corresponding set of restrictions on activities, businesses and events.

Linn County qualified for extreme risk, but remains in the high risk category for the time being. Benton County qualified for the high risk level outright under the state’s criteria.

Brown said the waivers were possible because of advances in vaccination numbers and a drop in severe cases of COVID-19, along with fewer deaths. But she said new variants that are able to morph inside infected bodies could prove a future challenge. Some of the variants have been shown to be more contagious and lethal than the version that appeared in the United States early last year.

“As we face more contagious variants and increased spread of COVID-19 in our communities, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated," Brown said. "Until you, your family, your friends, and your neighbors are fully vaccinated, it's also critical that we all continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance, and stay home when sick.”