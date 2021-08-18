Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations keep increasing; zero ICU beds available in Linn, Benton

Oregon has been setting new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly every day lately, and Wednesday was no exception.
The Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday that the state has 850 people hospitalized with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. That’s 12 more than the previous record set on Tuesday.
Of those hospitalized on Wednesday, 224 people were in intensive care units.
In the OHA's Region 2, which includes Linn and Benton counties, as well as Lincoln, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties, there are zero adult ICU beds available, according to the agency.
Only 6% of Oregon’s 652 ICU beds statewide remain available for additional patients.
Region 2 also has only 2% of adult non-ICU beds available. That figure is 7% across Oregon.
The Mid-Willamette Valley had more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported again on Wednesday, according to the OHA’s daily update, but no new deaths from the illness. Linn County had 77 of those cases, while Benton County had 25.
The OHA also announced 11 new COVID-19-related deaths across the state on Wednesday, as well as 2,139 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the disease.
Oregon’s pandemic death toll now stands at 2,975, and the state has had 247,866 instances of COVID-19.
Linn County has had 82 COVID-19 deaths and 7,215 cases during the pandemic.
Benton County has had 22 COVID-19 deaths and 3,827 cases since March 2020.
The OHA reported that 9,355 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immunization registry on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, 2,562,634 Oregonians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,358,018 have completed a vaccine series.
The United States has had 621,344 COVID-19 deaths and nearly 37.1 million cases during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 72 percent of adults in the United States have at least one vaccination.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.