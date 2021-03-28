Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations edge higher

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit stays edged higher in the Oregon Health Authority’s daily COVID-19 update for Sunday, but those remained far below levels seen in December and January.

Oregon has 143 people hospitalized across the state with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, which is 25 more than Saturday. Also on Sunday, 32 patients were in ICU beds, which is 10 more than Saturday.

To keep things in perspective, in early and mid-December, the state regularly had more than 500 people hospitalized and more than 100 residents in ICUs.

The OHA announced 253 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with five of those cases in Linn County and four in Benton County.

Oregon’s death toll remained unchanged at 2,375.

The state has had 163,952 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Linn County has had 60 COVID-19 deaths and 3,786 cases of the disease since March 2020, while Benton County has had 18 deaths and 2,548 cases.

During the past week, Linn County added one new death and 52 COVID-19 cases, while Benton County added 49 cases.

Benton County has not recorded a COVID-19 death in more than three weeks.