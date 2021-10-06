Oregon COVID-19 death toll reaches 3,900

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,564 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 338,130. The OHA announced there were 33 new COVID-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,900.

There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Linn or Benton counties on Wednesday.

Linn County added 69 new virus cases for a total of 11,764 cases and 99 deaths. Benton County had 21 new cases, bringing its pandemic total caseload to 4,815. No new deaths were reported in Benton County, which has lost 30 people to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

According to Samaritan Health Services on Monday, 89% of its 47 current patients were unvaccinated. The patient total was down from 49 (84% unvaccinated) on Friday.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday there are 730 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, with 187 in intensive care unit beds, and 108 patients on ventilators. There are 53 available adult ICU beds in the state — an 8% availability. There are 319 available adult non-ICU beds, which also is an 8% availability.

The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties has six (6%) adult ICU beds available and 19 (3%) adult non-ICU beds available.